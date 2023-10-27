ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand: Statistical preview

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:09 pm Oct 27, 202302:09 pm

Australia have gained momentum after a poor start (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia will fight for their fourth successive win as they meet New Zealand in Match 27 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Dharamsala's HPCA stadium will host this fixture on October 28 (10:30am IST). The Kiwis lost to India in their last assignment after clinching their first four fixtures. Australia have also gained momentum after a poor start. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have locked horns 141 times in ODI cricket and the Aussies have dominated most fixtures. The head-to-head record reads 95-39 in Australia's favor. Seven of their matches got washed out. Meanwhile, the Men in Yellow have eight wins and three defeats against NZ in ODI World Cups. The Black Caps would be raring to improve their record.

Here are the stadium stats

The HPCA stadium has hosted just eight ODIs with chasing teams emerging winners on five occasions (Average first innings score: 237). England recently posted the highest team total here, 364/9 versus Bangladesh. While Australia are yet to play an ODI here, NZ suffered defeats in both their outings at this venue. The Kiwis lost to India here earlier this week.

Warner averages over 63 in ODI World Cups

David Warner has been Australia's main man when it comes to batting. The veteran has hammered 1,324 runs from 23 WC matches at an average of 63.04. He has smashed six centuries and three fifties. Two of his hundreds have come in the ongoing event. The southpaw needs one more century to join Rohit Sharma as the batter with the most WC tons (7).

Other Aussie batters have regained form

Besides Warner, the other Aussie batters have also regained form just at the right time. While Mitchell Marsh recently scored 121 versus Pakistan, Glenn Maxwell hammered the fastest-ever WC ton in his last outing, off 40 balls versus Netherlands. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith also have a fifty to their name in the ongoing event.

Zampa has been on a roll

The lone specialist spinner in the entire Aussie squad, Adam Zampa claimed four-wicket hauls in his last three outings. While Mitchell Starc has claimed seven scalps, Josh Hazlewood and skipper Pat Cummins own six wickets apiece. All-rounders Maxwell, Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis have also contributed well in the bowling department.

Top stats on offer for the NZ batters

Daryl Mitchell is NZ's leading run-scorer this year in ODIs with 920 runs, having hammered four centuries. Rachin Ravindra owns three fifty-plus scores in the ongoing event, including a ton. Devon Conway has an average and strike rate of 53.69 and 98.03, respectively, in ODIs this year.

Boult and Santner will be key bowlers for NZ

Trent Boult is NZ's leading wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup with 45 wickets. He has claimed 39 ODI scalps against Australia. Mitchell Santner is NZ's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament with 12 wickets. While Matt Henry has 10 scalps in the ongoing event, Lockie Ferguson has returned with eight wickets. Hence, the NZ attack is in delightful form.

Approaching milestones for Australian players

Warner can equal Rohit Sharma's tally of most ODI WC tons (7). Marsh (2,420) can become the 25th batter to accomplish 2,500 runs for the Aussies. Labuschagne (1,451) and Stoinis (1,446) can get to 1,500 ODI runs. Stoinis also needs four scalps to complete 50 ODI wickets. Starc (56) can break the tie with Lasith Malinga to become the third-highest wicket-taker in WC history.

Approaching milestones for NZ players

Daryl Mitchell needs 80 runs to become the first Kiwi batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs this year. Boult is five scalps short of becoming the first NZ bowler to attain 50 WC wickets. Stand-in skipper Tom Latham (3923) is closing in on 4,000 ODI runs. Young needs 41 runs to complete 1,000 runs in the ODI format.