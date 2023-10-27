ICC Cricket World Cup, Netherlands vs Bangladesh: Statistical Preview

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:28 pm Oct 27, 202302:28 pm

Netherlands have only defeated South Africa in the 2023 ODI World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

In search of their second win, Netherlands and Bangladesh will lock horns in match 28 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on October 28. The match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens from 2:00pm IST. Both teams have won a single match and will look to return to winning ways after suffering some big defeats. Here we decode the stats.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have met each other only on two occasions in ODIs. Both teams have registered a win over the other. Bangladesh and the Netherlands will play an ODI match after 12 years. The last time they played was in the 2011 ODI World Cup in India, which the Tigers won by six wickets. Imrul Kayes scored a brilliant 73* and steered Bangladesh home.

Here are the stadium stats

A total of 35 ODI matches have been played at the Eden Gardens with teams batting first winning 20 matches and losing 14. 241 reads the average score batting first on this venue. India's 404/5 against SL in 2014 is the highest recorded ODI total. Both teams have lost the only match that they have played at this venue.

Scott Edwards averages 44.15 in ODIs this year

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards has been one of the bright lights for them in the ongoing tournament. Edwards is their highest run-getter in ODIs in 2023 with 574 runs from 18 matches at 44.15. He has hammered five fifties in this format in 2023. Overall, Edwards is the second-highest run-scorer for the Netherlands (1,348) only behind Ryan ten Doeschate's tally of 1,541 runs.

Vikramjit Singh is closing in on 1,000 ODI runs

Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh has been in decent touch in ODIs this year. He has amassed 536 runs in 2023 from 18 matches. Vikramjit has smashed a solitary ton along with two fifties. Apart from Edwards and Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit is the only other Dutch batter to score 500-plus runs this year. Overall, he needs 93 more to reach the milestone of 1,000 runs.

Shakib Al Hasan is close to completing 7,500 ODI runs

Shakib Al Hasan needs only 60 more to complete 7,500 ODI runs. He will be the third Bangladeshi batter to reach the milestone behind Tamim Iqbal (8,357) and Mushfiqur Rahim (7,571). The southpaw has amassed 605 runs this year in ODI cricket at 33.61. The veteran all-rounder has hammered five fifties in this phase. He is Bangladesh's third-highest run-getter in ODIs this year.

Stats of other Bangladesh batters on offer

Litton Das needs 23 more to complete 2,500 ODI runs for Bangladesh. He has compiled 515 runs in ODIs this year at 27.10. Najmul Shanto is 18 runs shy of completing 1,000 ODI runs for the Bangla Tigers. He is Bangladesh's highest run-scorer this year with 772 runs at 42.88. Mahmudullah has hammered three hundreds, slamming 814 runs in the World Cup at 58.14.

A look at the Bangladesh bowlers

Mehidy Hasan needs three wickets to become the seventh Bangladeshi bowler with 100 ODI wickets. Taskin Ahmed is Bangladesh's most successful bowler this year with 23 wickets. He also needs eight wickets to reach the same milestone. Shakib and Mustafizur Rahman have amassed 40 and 22 wickets in the ODI WC. Mehidy and Shoriful Islam have scalped six wickets each in the 2023 WC.

Decoding the Dutch bowlers

Bas de Leede is the most successful Dutch bowler this year in ODIs with 24 wickets. He is their leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament with nine wickets. Logan van Beek needs eight scalps to complete 50 ODI wickets. He will be the fifth Dutchman to achieve that milestone. Aryan Dutt has returned with 16 wickets in 2023 and is their most successful spinner.