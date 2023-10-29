Decoding the top international run-scorers for Team India

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:28 pm Oct 29, 2023

Rohit Sharma crossed 18,000 international runs (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma continued his purple patch against England in the 2023 ODI World Cup in Lucknow. The Indian captain played a gritty 87-run knock on a tough pitch which helped the hosts reach a fighting total of 229/9. In the process, Rohit completed 18,000 international runs and only became the fifth Indian to achieve this feat. Here we decode India's highest international run-getters.

Rohit Sharma (18,040 runs)

The latest entrant into this elite list among Indian batters, Rohit has proven his mettle across all formats. Rohit crossed 10,500 ODI runs in the match versus England. He owns 3,853 and 3,677 runs in T20Is and Tests respectively. Rohit has hammered the highest number of sixes in international cricket (572 sixes). He also owns 45 international tons and 99 fifties across formats.

Sourav Ganguly (18,433 runs)

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is India's fourth-highest international run-getter. In ODIs, Ganguly with 11,221 runs is the third-highest run-scorer for India. He also has a decent record in Test cricket with 7,212 runs from 113 matches. Ganguly slammed 5,104 runs in 147 matches as captain at an average of 38.66. He has smashed 106 fifties and 36 tons on the international stage.

Rahul Dravid (24,064 runs)

Rahul Dravid is India's third-highest run-getter on the international circuit. He is among the only three Indian batters to score more than 20,000 runs. Dravid has amassed 10,768 runs in 340 ODIs at an average of 39.15. He owns the second-most fifties in ODI cricket (82). Known as the "Wall", he is India's second-highest run-scorer in Tests with 13,265 runs at 52.63.

Virat Kohli (26,121 runs)

Virat Kohli has been a run machine for India across formats. He is the second-highest run-scorer for India in ODI cricket with 13,437 at an average of 57.91. Kohli is the only batter with 4,000-plus runs in T20I cricket (4,008). He owns 8,676 runs in the longest format for India. The batting icon has hammered 78 tons and 135 fifties on the international stage.

Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs)

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has amassed 34,357 runs on the international stage. No other batter has even touched the 29,000-run mark in international cricket. Tendulkar has hammered 100 centuries across formats while being the top run-getter in Test and ODI cricket with 15,921 and 18,426 runs respectively. He is also the leading run-scorer in ODI World Cups with 2,278 runs at 56.95 (100s: 6).