Premier League 2023-24, Liverpool blank Nottingham Forest 3-0: Key stats

Liverpool turned on the heat on Nottingham Forest, winning 3-0 on matchday 10 in the Premier League 2023-24 season on Sunday at Anfield. Diogo Jota opened the scoring for the Reds in the 31st minute. Darwin Nunez scored four minutes later. An in-form Mohamed Salah then added the third after Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner made a mistake. Here are the key stats.

Salah is enjoying red-hot form

Making his 241st Premier League appearance, Salah has raced to 147 goals (145 for Liverpool). He also owns 63 assists. In the ongoing season, Salah has managed eight goals and four assists in the Premier League. Overall, Salah has 196 goals for the Reds. For the seventh successive season, Salah has 10-plus goals for the Reds in all competitions.

Match stats and more

Liverpool clocked 21 shots out of which 8 were on target. Liverpool had a 73% ball possession, besides an 89% pass accuracy. Liverpool also earned eight corners. Jurgen Klopp's men have claimed their 7th win this season (D2 L1). Meanwhile, Forest suffered a fourth defeat.

Liverpool earn a massive win

Jota fired the Reds into a 31st-minute lead when Turner turned Nunez's attempt into the Portuguese forward's path. Liverpool saw Uruguay striker Nunez double the advantage four minutes later after a cutback by Dominik Szoboszlai. Turner and substitute Harry Toffolo got in a tangle, allowing Salah to score the third. Salah has now scored in each of the opening five home league games.

Nunez shines; Jota gets to 50 Premier League goals

Making his 38th appearance in the Premier League, Nunez scored his 13th goal, including four this season. Meanwhile, Jota got to his 50th career Premier League goal (including for Wolves). He has three goals this season.

Contrasting records for the two sides

As per Opta, Liverpool are unbeaten in 25 league games against Forest since a 2-0 defeat in February 1969. Meanwhile, since the start of last season, Forest have lost the most away league matches (17).

Salah's breathtaking form at Anfield

Salah has now had a goal involvement in each of his last 14 Premier League games at Anfield. As per Squawka, he has scored 15 goals during this run, besides clocking three assists.