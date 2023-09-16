Premier League: Decoding the summer transfer window of Manchester United

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 16, 2023 | 02:06 am 4 min read

Rasmus Hojlund, who joined the club for £72m from Atalanta, was United's most expensive signing of the summer (Photo credit: X/@ManUtd)

Manchester United are desperate to bring back their lost glory to Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag's leadership. The Dutchman guided his team to the EFL Cup title last season and has shown authority in the summer transfer window by landing some talented players. He has also taken some risks. Ten Hag will be gunning for more this season after a poor start.

Why does this story matter?

After finishing third in the Premier League last season, Ten Hag has made some effective signings this summer to close the gap between them and their arch-rivals Manchester City. The Red Devils have invested a handsome amount of money in areas they needed improvement. Young striker Rasmus Hojlund, who joined the club for £72m from Atalanta, was United's most expensive signing of the summer.

Here are the major arrivals at Manchester United this summer

Apart from signing Hojlund, they also brought in midfielder Mason Mount for £60m from Chelsea. Goalkeeper Andre Onana joined the club from Inter for £47.2m, while Altay Bayindir came to Old Trafford as his deputy for £4.3m. United signed midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina. They also roped in Sergio Reguilon from Spurs on loan. Johnny Evans also returned on a free transfer.

Hojlund will have to take massive responsibility

United splashed big bucks on Hojlund from Atalanta, who is severely unproven. However, he is extremely promising and has great potential to be the main man for Manchester United. He scored 10 goals for Atalanta last season, nine of them came in the Serie A. He is powerful and intelligent, besides being the focal point of attack.

Mount has had a tough start at Old Trafford

Ever since Mount joined the club, he was under a lot of pressure due to his lofty price tag. Therefore the Englishman had a rough start to his stint at Old Trafford. He has struggled to develop an understanding required with Casemiro and the other midfielders. Currently sidelined due to an injury, Mount will be looking to start afresh when he returns to action.

Andre Onana has big boots to fill

United's long-serving goalkeeper David de Gea left the club after his contract was over and Ten Hag roped in Andre Onana from Inter Milan as his replacement. The Cameroon international is known for his involvement in build-ups and his exceptional reflexes. Onana has leadership traits and likes to dominate the penalty area. However in four matches this season, he has already conceded seven goals.

Amrabat and Reguilon will have massive roles

Although they are loan deals, both Amrabat and Reguilon will be crucial to Ten Hag's plans. Firstly, Amrabat has joined the club to provide more stability in midfield. Known for his ball retention and work ethic, Amrabat can elevate United's midfield. With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia injured, Reguilon will slot in at left-back. He has PL experience and can be a good fix.

A look at the major departures

De Gea left the club after his contract expired, while Anthony Elanga and Dean Henderson joined Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace respectively. Alex Telles moved to Saudi Arabia, while Matej Kovar joined Bayer Leverkusen. Fred left for Fenerbahce. Other departures include Zidane Iqbal (Utrecht), Brandon Williams (loan, Ipswich), Mason Greenwood (loan, Getafe), Teden Mengi (Luton Town), Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones (released).

Premier League 2023-24: United have not been pleasing to watch

United have started the Premier League 2023-24 season on a sour note, winning two and losing two matches. United were not convincing in their home wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest respectively. Away from home, they were thumped by Spurs and Arsenal respectively.

