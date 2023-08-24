Bernardo Silva signs new Manchester City contract: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 24, 2023 | 02:32 am 2 min read

Silva joined Man City from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManCity)

Portugese star Bernardo Silva has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City. This will keep him at the club until 2026. The versatile midfielder's previous deal was due to run out in 2025. Silva was eyed by clubs from Saudi Arabia and notably Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, however, he decided to stay at City. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Silva, 29, said "I've had six incredible years at Manchester City and I'm delighted to extend my time here." "Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it's exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion." City lost Riyad Mahrez and IIkay Gundogan this summer and it was clear Pep Guardiola didn't want to lose Silva.

Silva's stats at Man City

Silva joined Man City from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017. Since then, he has gone on to make 308 appearances, scoring 55 goals in all competitions. Notably, he has also chipped in with 55 assists. His best season was in 2018-19 when he amassed 13 goals and 13 assists from 51 appearances.

His numbers in the Premier League

Silva has made 201 Premier League appearances, scoring 33 goals and making 33 assists. Out of his 239 shots, 94 have been on target. He has smashed the woodwork on six occasions. He has created 43 big chances and 287 accurate long balls.

Breaking down his Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

In the Premier League 2022-23 season, Silva made 34 appearances, scoring four goals and making five assists. As per Opta, out of his 15 shots, 10 of them were on target. He also created 31 chances. Silva attempted 1,418 passes, completing 1,263 with an accuracy of 89.07%. He made 44 tackles and completed 28 take-ons. He made six clearances and 16 interceptions.

Silva has enjoyed plenty of success at City

Silva is a five-time Premier League winner with Man City. Besides, he has won two FA Cup honors and four League Cup trophies. Silva was part of the historic treble won last season. He has also lifted the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and two FA Community Shields. He was a Champions League runner-up in 2020-21.

