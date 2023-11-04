ICC World Cup: Tim Southee becomes New Zealand's second-highest wicket-taker

1/4

Sports 2 min read

ICC World Cup: Tim Southee becomes New Zealand's second-highest wicket-taker

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:34 pm Nov 04, 202303:34 pm

Tim Southee becomes NZ's second-highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Tim Southee has become the second-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in ICC Cricket World Cup. The experienced speedster achieved the feat in match number 35 against Pakistan in Bengaluru. Southee, who returned to the scheme of things in NZ's previous match versus South Africa, got to the feat with his first wicket versus Pakistan. He had claimed 2/77 versus the Proteas. Here's more.

2/4

Southee surpasses icons like Daniel Vettori and Jacob Oram

Former NZ captain Daniel Vettori and all-rounder Jacob Oram were NZ's joint second-highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cups with 36 wickets each. Oram managed 36 wickets in 23 World Cup matches at 21.33. While Vettori played 32 matches, averaging 32.44. Southee has 37 scalps now. Notably, the veteran pacer is only behind Trent Boult, who has scalped 49 wickets.

3/4

Third-highest wicket-taker for NZ in ODIs

Southee is the third-highest wicket-taker for the Kiwis in ODI cricket. He is only behind superstars like Vettori and Kyle Mills. Among active NZ players, the experienced speedster is the highest wicket-taker in ODIs. Vettori is NZ's leading wicket-taker in ODIs with 297 wickets while Mills claimed 240 scalps. Southee now has 217 ODI scalps with this wicket against Pakistan.

4/4

Most international wickets for NZ

Southee has been extremely consistent for the Kiwis across all three formats. He is the most successful international bowler for NZ with 730-plus wickets. The experienced speedster surpassed Vettori (696 wickets) for this record earlier this year in January when NZ were playing Pakistan in an ODI series away from home. Southee is the only Kiwi bowler with 700-plus international wickets.