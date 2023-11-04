ICC World Cup, Marnus Labuschagne completes 1,500 ODI runs: Stats

Sports 1 min read

By Rajdeep Saha 03:30 pm Nov 04, 202303:30 pm

Marnus Labuschagne has completed 1,500 ODI runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has completed 1,500 runs in ODI cricket. The middle-order batter got to the milestone with his 31st run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Playing his 45th ODI, Labuschagne came into bat when Australia were 38/2 after David Warner's dismissal. He will be looking to resurrect the Aussie batting and play well.

Key numbers for Labuschagne

Labuschagne owns two tons and nine fifties in his ODI career. He is playing his 7th match in the format versus England and owns close to 200 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, over 700 of his ODI runs have come on Asian soil. He has also surpassed 500 runs in India. Meanwhile, he is closing in on 700 ODI runs this year.

Breaking down his ODI numbers

Labuschagne owns 262 runs from 10 matches at home, averaging 29.11. In 29 away matches (home of opposition), he has amassed 1,033 runs at 39.73. Across neutral venues, he currently has close to 200 runs.