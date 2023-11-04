ICC Cricket World Cup, India vs South Africa: Statistical preview

1/13

Sports 4 min read

ICC Cricket World Cup, India vs South Africa: Statistical preview

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:04 pm Nov 04, 202303:04 pm

India are the only undefeated team in the 2023 World Cup (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India will look to continue their winning run when they face upbeat South Africa in match number 37 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Kolkata. The hosts have been the only unscathed team in this tournament while the Proteas only faced a shock defeat against Netherlands. It is a top-of-the-table clash where plenty of fireworks are expected. Here's the statistical preview.

2/13

A look at the head-to-head records

These two teams have met each other a total of 90 times in ODIs. SA have a massive advantage over the Men in Blue with 50 victories, while India registered 37 wins. Three matches ended without a result. They have faced each other five times in the ODI World Cup, with the Proteas winning three matches. However, India won in the last two meetings.

3/13

Here are the stadium stats

Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the match on November 5 from 2:00pm IST. Teams batting first have won 21 out of 37 ODIs played here. 240 reads the average first innings total. India have won 13 out of 22 ODIs here while their 404/5 against SL in 2014 is the highest total. India defended the lowest ODI score (195) here against SA (1993).

4/13

Rohit Sharma averages 96 in ODIs at the Eden Gardens

Rohit Sharma has a love affair with the Eden Gardens as he enjoys batting there. He has amassed 288 runs from three ODIs here averaging 96. Most of those runs came in the record-breaking 264-run knock against SL in 2014. In ODI World Cups, Rohit has compiled 1,380 runs from 24 matches at 62.72, slamming seven centuries and five fifties (SR: 101.84).

5/13

Top stats on offer for Indian batters

Shubman Gill with 1,426 runs is the leading run-scorer in ODIs this year. While Rohit (1,060) and Virat Kohli (1,054) are the other two Indian batters with 1,000-plus runs in 2023. Currently, Kohli is India's leading run-scorer in the 2023 World Cup with 442 runs at 88.40. He has slammed five fifty-plus scores. Rohit has amassed 402 runs in this World Cup at 57.42.

6/13

Kuldeep Yadav running riot

Kuldeep Yadav is currently the joint-most successful bowler in ODIs this year with 43 wickets. Only Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane also owns the same figures. However, Kuldeep has a better average of 18.44 while bowling at a better economy of 4.61. The leggie has scalped 10 wickets from seven games in the ongoing World Cup. He has scalped 24 wickets against SA in 10 ODIs.

7/13

Indian pace-attack shining on the big stage

Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have been spectacular in recent times. Bumrah has returned with 15 wickets in the ongoing event while Shami claimed 14 scalps in only three matches, including two fifers. Meanwhile, Siraj has been slightly lukewarm with nine wickets. In 2023, Siraj scalped 39 wickets while Bumrah and Shami returned with 23 and 32 wickets respectively.

8/13

Quinton de Kock is in sublime form

Quinton de Kock is making the most of this last ODI World Cup having scored 545 runs in seven matches, slamming four centuries. He owns 922 runs in 15 ODIs in India at an impressive average of 61.46. He has hammered six tons. QDK relishes playing against India, having scored 1,072 runs in 19 ODIs at 56.42. He has slammed six tons.

9/13

Top stats on offer for SA batters

Aiden Markram is SA's leading run-getter in ODIs in 2023 with 939 runs at an average of 62.60. This is the maximum he has scored in a year in ODIs. De Kock (888) and Heinrich Klaasen (842) are just behind him. Klaasen owns a strike rate of 151.43. Markram, QDK, Klaasen, Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen all own 3-plus centuries this year.

10/13

A look at SA's bowling attack

Marco Jansen is their leading wicket-taker this year with 32 scalps while Gerald Coetzee is second with 25 wickets. Jansen is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup with 16 scalps. While Coetzee owns 14 dismissals from the tournament. Kagiso Rabada with 22 wickets in the World Cup is SA's highest wicket-taker in their current squad. He owns 20 wickets against India.

11/13

Hardik Pandya ruled out of the World Cup

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the 2023 World Cup due to an ankle injury that he suffered against Bangladesh. Lanky pacer Prasidh Krishna has joined the team as his replacement. Hardik was in great bowling form as he claimed five wickets in the ongoing tournament. He has clobbered 383 ODI runs this year at 34.81.

12/13

A look at the approaching milestones

Kohli needs 61 runs to surpass Kumar Sangakkara's runs in the ODI World Cup and 28 runs to complete 1,500 runs in WC. Shami (45) needs five more wickets to become the first Indian to complete 50 scalps in the World Cup. Markram needs 61 runs to complete 1,000 runs in ODIs this year. Keshav Maharaj is two wickets shy of 50 ODI wickets.

13/13