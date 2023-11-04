Hardik Pandya ruled out of 2023 World Cup: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:17 am Nov 04, 202309:17 am

Pandya sustained an ankle injury (Source: X/@BCCI)

In a massive blow for Team India, Hardik Pandya has been officially ruled out of the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Young fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been named his replacement in the squad. The all-rounder hobbled out of the ground after delivering just three balls in his first over against Bangladesh a couple of weeks back. Here are further details.

How did Pandya get injured?

Having bowled his third delivery to Litton Das, Pandya tried to stop the ball with his right leg in his followthrough. Soon after the ball reached the boundary, Pandya looked in discomfort as wobbled toward his run-up. He sustained an ankle injury and could not bowl any further as the Indian physio arrived in the middle. Pandya subsequently left the field.

Pandya's absence can hamper India's balance

Pandya's absence is a major dent in India's plans as he was the lone pace-bowling all-rounder in the squad. Hence, India will not have the luxury of a sixth bowler in the remainder of the tournament. Meanwhile, India have been fielding four specialist bowlers and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in Pandya's absence. ﻿Suryakumar Yadav took the all-rounder's number-six spot in the XI.

A look at his recent numbers

Pandya was in fine form lately as he scalped five wickets in the ongoing WC (ER: 6.84). Though he has batted just once in the competition, he has clobbered 383 ODI runs this year at 34.81. He has overall raced to 1,769 runs in 86 ODIs at an average and strike rate of 34.01 and 110.35, respectively. The tally includes 84 wickets.

Krishna took a four-wicket haul on ODI debut

The tall and lanky Krishna can produce significant pace and bounce. In March 2021, he became the first Indian bowler to claim a four-wicket haul on his ODI debut, against England. He has now raced to 29 scalps in 17 ODIs at an impressive average of 25.58. In 67 List A matches, he has scalped 113 wickets at 23.76 (5W: 2).