Virat Kohli slams his 13th 50-plus score in World Cups

Sports 2 min read

Virat Kohli slams his 13th 50-plus score in World Cups

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:45 pm Nov 02, 2023

Kohli is closing in on 1,500 WC runs (SourceL X/@BCCI)

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli has played another fine knock in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He batted with precision against Sri Lanka in Match 33 and scored 88 off 94 balls in Mumbai. His knock was laced with 11 boundaries. The veteran batter slammed his 13th 50-plus score in ODI WCs. Here we look at his stats.

A fine knock from Kohli

Kohli arrived after India lost Rohit Sharma, who was knocked over on the second delivery of the match. Kohli built the knock in his own fashion. He constantly rotated the stroke and carved out occasional boundaries. The 34-year-old joined forces with Shubman Gill (92) and the duo recorded an 189-run stand for the second wicket. Both batters fell prey to Dilshan Madushanka.

13,500 ODI runs for Kohli

Kohli touched the 13,500-run mark with his 63rd run in the contest. The star batter is the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, having racked up 13,525 runs in 288 ODIs. His average of 58.04 is the best among batters with at least 2,500 runs. His tally of 48 ODI tons is only second to Tendulkar (49). Kohli also owns 70 half-centuries in ODI cricket.

How has he fared versus Sri Lanka?

Kohli has raced to 2,594 runs in IND vs SL ODIs, the fifth-most for any batter. While Sachin Tendulkar (3,113) tops the list, Sanath Jayasuriya (2,899), Kumar Sangakkara (2,700) and Mahela Jayawardene (2,666) follow him. Kohli averages 63.26 versus SL in ODIs. His tally of 10 ODI tons against SL is the most for any batter against an opposition (50s: 12).

A look at Kohli's World Cup numbers

In 33 WC matches, Kohli has amassed 1,472 runs at 54.51. The tally includes three tons and 10 fifties. Only Tendulkar (2,278), Ricky Ponting (1,743), and Sangakkara (1,532) have clobbered more WC runs. Kohli's tally of 13 fifty-plus World Cup scores is only second to that of Tendulkar (21). He has completed 442 runs at 88.40 in the ongoing event (50s: 4, 100: 1).

Joint-second-highest partnership for India versus SL in ODI WCs

Kohli and Gill's 189-run stand is now the joint-second-highest partnership for India versus Sri Lanka in ODI World Cups. The duo has equaled Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's opening stand against the Lankan team in the 2019 edition. ﻿Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly occupy the top spot, having added 318 runs for the second wicket in the 1999 event.