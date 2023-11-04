Mitchell Starc becomes the third-highest wicket-taker in ODI WC history

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Mitchell Starc becomes the third-highest wicket-taker in ODI WC history

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:32 pm Nov 04, 202306:32 pm

Starc, who has now raced to 57 wickets, was the highest wicket-taker in the last two WC editions

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has broken the tie with Lasith Malinga to become the third-highest wicket-taker in ICC Cricket World Cups. He reached the milestone with his first wicket in his side's clash against England in the ongoing 2023 edition. Starc, who has now raced to 57 wickets, was the highest wicket-taker in the last two WC editions. Here is more.

2/5

Starc goes past Malinga

While Sri Lanka's Maliga finished his WC career with 56 scalps in 29 games, Starc went past his tally in just 24 matches. Earlier in the tournament, Starc also displaced Malinga as the fastest bowler to complete 50 WC wickets. The former reached the milestone in just 19 games whereas Malinga needed 26 outings. Starc has now completed eight wickets in the ongoing edition.

3/5

Starc is only behind these names

Starc is now only behind SL's Muttiah Muralitharan (68) and his fellow compatriot Glenn McGrath (71) in terms of WC wickets. Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram is the only other left-arm pacer to accomplish 50-plus WC wickets. He finished with 55 scalps.

4/5

Most wickets in a WC edition

Starc finished the 2019 WC as the highest wicket-taker (27 wickets in 10 matches). No other bowler has taken more wickets in a single edition of the WC. McGrath is next on the list with 26 wickets in the 2007 edition. Starc's tally of 22 wickets was the joint-most in the 2015 edition. New Zealand's Trent Boult also took as many wickets.

5/5

Fastest to 200 ODI wickets

Last year, Starc became the fastest to accomplish 200 ODI wickets, getting the mark in just 102 matches. Starc has now raced to 227 wickets in this format from 117 games at a 22-plus average. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Australia, only behind Mitchell Johnson (239), Warne (291), Brett Lee (380), and McGrath (380). Starc also owns the joint third-most ODI fifers (9).