Presenting the highest wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup history

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 25, 2023 | 12:06 pm 3 min read

Mitchell Starc has taken the most wickets in a single WC edition (Source: X/@ICC)

The 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled to get underway on October 5. India are the hosts for the event as they seek to end their drought for an ICC title. Winners of the 2019 edition, England will start as defending champions. Five-time winners Australia are also among the favorites. Meanwhile, here are the five-highest wicket-takers in WC history.

Mitchell Starc and the tale of shining in World Cups

The past two editions of the ODI WCs (2015 and 2019) saw Mitchell Starc finish as the highest wicket-taker. His tally of 27 scalps in 2019 is the most for a player in a single WC edition. The Australian pacer has raced to 49 wickets in 18 WC games (ER: 4.64). He owns the most WC fifers (3). 6/28 read his best figures.

Vaas also finished with 49 wickets

Starc shares the fifth spot on this list with former Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas, who also claimed 49 wickets in 31 WC games (3.97). The tally includes a hat-trick and a solitary fifer (6/25). Vaas's best campaign came in the 2003 event (23 wickets).

Wasim Akram has 55 scalps to his name

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram was the first to complete 50 WC wickets. He featured in five editions (1987, 1992, 1996, 1999, and 2003). The pace-bowling legend finished his career with 55 wickets in 38 matches (ER: 4.04). The tally includes a solitary fifer (5/28). Akram was instrumental to Pakistan's 1992 WC triumph as he finished as the highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets.

Lasith Malinga has two WC hat-tricks

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga finished with 56 wickets in 29 WC games (ER: 5.51). His tally includes a fifer (6/38). The former speedster is the only bowler with two WC hat-tricks. Moreover, the 2007 WC game against South Africa saw him become the first bowler to take wickets in four successive deliveries in ODIs. Malinga's best WC campaign also came in 2007 (18 wickets).

Muttiah Muralitharan is second on the list

The highest wicket-taker in international cricket, Muttiah Muralitharan is second on this list with 68 wickets in 40 WC games at an economy of 3.88. 4/19 read his best figures. Notably, the Sri Lankan legend featured in five ODI WCs (1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2011). His best campaign came in 2007 as he finished with 23 wickets.

Glenn McGrath tops the chart

The numero uno position on this list is occupied by none other than Australian talisman Glenn McGrath. The former speedster, who featured in the 1996, 1999, 2003, and 2007 editions, finished with 71 wickets in 39 WC games (ER: 3.96). He has two fifers as the tally includes the best WC figures (7/15 versus Namibia, 2003). McGrath's best campaign came in 2007 (26 wickets).

