Asian Games: India clinch gold in men's rifle team event

Sports

Asian Games: India clinch gold in men's rifle team event

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 25, 2023 | 11:45 am 2 min read

India recorded a total of 1893.7 points at the event

India scripted history by clinching the gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle team event in the 2023 Asian Games. The Indian shooting contingent featured Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who recorded a total of 1893.7 points at the event. This is now a new world record. Here are further details.

Aishwary clinches bronze

Besides the gold medal in the team event, Aishwary also earned India a bronze in the men's 10m air rifle final. Rudrankkash finished at the fourth position. The Indian team in the men's four rowing final also grabbed the bronze medal, with a time of 6:10:81. Balraj Panwar agonizingly missed out on the bronze, finishing in fourth position in the men's singles sculls final.

History for Indian trio

As mentioned, the Indian trio, comprising of Rudrankksh, Tomar, and Panwar, accomplished a jaw-dropping aggregate of 1893.7 points. They scripted a new world record, having surpassed the Chinese team, who complied 1893.3 points at the World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan last month. Notably, this is the maiden gold for India in the ongoing multi-sport event.

How did the players perform?

Rudrankksh was the best of the Indian shooters as he notched up an impressive score of 632.5. Tomar, who his known for his precision and accuracy, is not far behind as he contributed significantly with a score of 631.6. Panwar added 629.6 points to the team's aggregate score as the Indian trio sealed the first gold for India.

South Korea gets silver

South Korea finished behind India with an aggregate score of 1890.1. They hence clinched the silver medal. The Chinese team, who entered the event as firm favorites, secured the bronze medal with a score of 1888.2. India's margin of triumph at the event highlights the fierce competition at the Asian Games.

Share this timeline