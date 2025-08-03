ISRO's LVM3 with powerful semi‑cryogenic engine to fly in 2027

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the first flight of its LVM3 rocket with a semi-cryogenic propulsion stage in 2027. The announcement was made by ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram. He said that power head tests on the engine are progressing successfully, with five to six tests already completed.

Rocket evolution What is LVM3? Formerly known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III (GSLV Mk III), the three-stage LVM3 is ISRO's most powerful rocket. The addition of a semi-cryogenic stage will make it even more formidable, boosting its payload capacity while keeping costs down, Narayanan explained. The current version of LVM3 can carry up to 4,200kg payloads to geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO).

Stage upgrade Major upgrades to the rocket The LVM3 will undergo major upgrades with the addition of a semi-cryogenic stage. The liquid propellant-based L110 core stage will be replaced by this new stage, which uses a refined kerosene and liquid oxygen (LOX) propellant combination. The propellant loading in the cryogenic upper stage, which uses a Liquid Hydrogen-LOX combination, will also increase from 28 tons to 32 tons.

Cost efficiency Increased payload capability The combination of the semi-cryogenic stage and upgraded cryogenic propulsion in the upper stage will increase LVM3's payload capability from 4,200kg to 5,200kg. This upgrade is also expected to reduce the cost of placing a satellite in orbit by 25%. The development of this enhanced upper stage has already been completed.