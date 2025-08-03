iPhone 17 Pro upgrades: What Apple could change this time

A series of leaks have surfaced ahead of the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series launch in September. The leaks suggest a major redesign for the Pro models, including a new anti-reflective display and an eye-catching orange color variant. Tech insiders cited by MacRumors and leaker Sonny Dickson have corroborated these rumors, sparking excitement among Apple fans worldwide.

Display innovation Anti-reflective display for better outdoor visibility The rumored anti-reflective display technology is a first for any iPhone model. The new screen is said to be in the works for better outdoor visibility, reducing glare, and minimizing the need to adjust screen angles under bright sunlight. The anti-glare layer is also expected to be more resistant to scratches, promising both functional and cosmetic improvements over existing models.

Camera enhancement Major camera upgrades with native zoom switching The iPhone 17 Pro is also rumored to come with a revamped camera system, offering up to 8x optical zoom. This is a major upgrade from the 5x zoom of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The change would require more internal space and mechanical parts, resulting in a larger rear camera bump. However, it would give users native switching between 5x and 8x zoom levels without digital cropping.

Design shift A more colorful iPhone 17 Pro lineup The color options for the iPhone 17 series are also making headlines. Unlike previous iPhone Pro models that mostly featured neutral and metallic tones, 2025 could see a more vibrant and colorful range. A striking orange finish is said to be part of the iPhone 17 Pro collection, along with classic black, white, and dark blue shades. This could mark a major departure from Apple's usually muted finishes for Pro-monikered handsets.

Size shift Thicker chassis and repositioned logo on the back panel The iPhone 17 Pro Max could be Apple's thickest iPhone yet, possibly due to the structural demands of the new camera system and a bigger battery. There are also rumors of Apple possibly repositioning its logo on the back panel, a rare change that would align with the broader design evolution.