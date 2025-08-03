Jason Holder surpasses Bravo, becomes WI's highest wicket-taker in T20Is

West Indies ended their six-match T20I losing streak with a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida. Jason Holder was WI's top performer in the game as he claimed four wickets. This spell saw the pacer surpass Dwayne Bravo to become WI's highest wicket-taker in T20I history. Here we look at his stats and records.

Spell Holder restrict Pakistan to a below-par total Batting first, Pakistan were off to a poor start with Holder dismissing both openers, Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub, for single-digit scores. His third victim was the well-set Hasan Nawaz, who made 40 runs. Mohammad Nawaz was his final scalp as the Men in Green could only manage 133/9 while batting first. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie also dismissed a couple of batters

Career Holder goes past Bravo Holder, who finished with 4/19 from four overs, went past Bravo's tally of 78 T20I wickets with his second scalp. The former has now raced to 81 wickets from 74 T20Is at an average of 28.25 (ER: 8.71). The tally includes three four-wicket hauls and a fifer as well. Holder is the only WI bowler with a hat-trick in T20Is. This was his second four-fer against Pakistan as he now owns 11 wickets against them at 17.18.