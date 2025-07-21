Shai Hope completes 1,000 T20I runs with 55 vs Australia

Shai Hope has added another feather to his cap by becoming the 12th player from West Indies to complete 1,000 runs in T20 internationals. He achieved this milestone with a fine half-century in the first T20I against Australia in Jamaica. Hope made 55 off 39 balls in the first innings, though his team went on to lose the game. Here are the key stats.

Knock A fine knock from Hope Hope batted well in the powerplay and added 32 runs alongside fellow opener Brandon King. The former found another potent partner in Roston Chase as the duo put on an impressive 89-run stand for the second wicket. Hope fell to debutant Mitchell Owen soon after completing his fifty. The Aussie bowlers made a late comeback in the last five overs, conceding just 37 runs. Owing to the same, WI finished at 189/8. Ben Dwarshuis dismissed four batters.

Milestone Hope's journey to 1,000 T20I runs Hope's 55 off 39 balls was laced with four boundaries and three maximums. Playing his 44th T20I as per ESPNcricinfo, Hope has raced past 1,000 (now 1,050) runs at an average of 28.37 (SR: 140). The tally now includes seven fifties and a best score of 82*. He could only manage 16 runs in his previous two T20Is against the Aussies.

Information Dissecting his numbers While 529 of Hope's T20I runs have come at home at 31.11, he has tallied 402 in away games at 22.33. He averages 59.50 in neutral T20Is, having scored 119 runs. As captain, he now has 203 runs across five games at 40.60 (50s: 2).