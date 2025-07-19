Tavengwa Mukuhlani elected as Africa Cricket Association chair

Tavengwa Mukuhlani, the head of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), has been elected as the chairman of the Africa Cricket Association (ACA). He was unanimously elected by 23 ACA member associations during their Annual General Meeting in Singapore on Friday. Mukuhlani had been serving as interim chair since November last year. "We stand today at the threshold of a new era for African cricket," he said after his election.

Future plans Mukuhlani's vision for African cricket Mukuhlani's vision for African cricket is one of stronger governance, broader opportunity, and renewed ambition. He said, "Let us continue building on the progress we have made, united by a common purpose and driven by a shared love for the game." The ACA has recently undergone an administrative overhaul with a new memorandum of incorporation to ensure better governance.

Future projects Plans to launch Africa T20 tournament, revive Afro-Asia Cup Under Mukuhlani's leadership, the ACA plans to launch an Africa T20 tournament, revive the Afro-Asia Cup, and include cricket in the 2027 Africa Games in Egypt. These initiatives were previously discussed but not implemented. Cricket made its debut at this continental competition in Ghana, where Zimbabwe won both men's and women's events (the men's with an emerging side) as South Africa sent experimental sides instead of their full-strength teams.

Expansion strategy Mukuhlani keen on expanding cricket's reach at Africa Games Mukuhlani is keen on expanding cricket's reach at the Africa Games, hoping to secure more funding for the ACA. He said, "These engagements are crucial not only for visibility but also for opening new doors of investment, policy support and continental collaboration." Mukuhlani has been ZC's chair since 2015 and has been re-elected three times. He also sits on the ICC's finance and commercial affairs committee.