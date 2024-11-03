Summarize Simplifying... In short Livingstone's maiden ODI century helped England level the series against West Indies, despite a challenging total set by the hosts.

His partnership with Sam Curran, who also scored a half-century, was pivotal in the chase.

Meanwhile, West Indies' Shai Hope's century and Keacy Carty's half-century contributions went in vain. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Livingstone scored an unbeaten 124 (Images source: X/@ICC)

Livingstone's ton helps England level ODI series against West Indies

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:27 am Nov 03, 202410:27 am

What's the story Team England staged a sensational comeback in the second One-Day International (ODI) against West Indies, winning the game by five wickets in Antigua. The victory levels the series after the Caribbean side took an early lead. The match witnessed Captain Liam Livingstone's brilliant innings, scoring an unbeaten 124 off 85 balls. His innings comprised of five fours and nine sixes, taking England home in 47.3 overs.

Match progression

West Indies set challenging total despite early setbacks

Despite losing two wickets in the first 12 overs, England reached 63/2. Phil Salt (59) played a crucial role by smashing a quick-fire half-century off just 42 balls. However, his wicket saw Jacob Bethell (55) and Livingstone stitch a steady partnership. The duo's partnership stabilized England's innings and kept them in the hunt against West Indies's daunting total of 328/6.

Turning point

Livingstone shifts gear, Curran supports in chase

The match witnessed a momentum shift when Sam Curran (52) joined Livingstone at the crease. Despite West Indies's attempts to contain boundaries between overs 30-40, England stayed undeterred with their target of scoring 100 in the last 10 overs. Livingstone upped his scoring rate from 46 off 57 at the end of the 40th over to an impressive 99 off just 76 by the end of the 45th over.

Decisive innings

Livingstone's maiden ODI century seals victory for England

Livingstone's onslaught didn't stop as he went after Gudakesh Motie. His partnership with Curran (52), who had also crossed 50 by then, went on to 140 runs. Livingstone brought up his maiden ODI century off just 77 balls, a massive achievement in his career. Even after Curran's dismissal by Matthew Forde, Livingstone didn't give West Indies a sniff of a comeback, hitting three sixes and a four off Shamar Joseph in the 47th over.

WI innings

Hope's hundred went in vain

Earlier in the game, WI skipper Shai Hope brought up his 17th century as the West Indies posted a mammoth total. He made 117 as the hosts finished at 328/6. Hope stitched a crucial partnership with Keacy Carty (71), contributing to a 143-run stand that put England on the back foot. Sherfane Rutherford (54) who is on a dream run in ODIs, hit his fourth consecutive half-century.

Stats

Key stats of England batters

Livingstone, who smoked his maiden ODI ton, has raced to 838 ODI runs at 36.43. Salt hit his fourth fifty in the format. He now boasts 792 ODI runs at 33. Playing his seveth ODI, Jacob Bethell hit his maiden fifty and took his tally to 167 runs at 33.4. Sam Curran smoked his second ODI fifty and went past 500 runs (557 at 24.22).

Stats

Performance of WI batters

Hope, who his 17th ODI century, now sits third among West Indians for most centuries in ODIs. He equaled the record of legendary player Desmond Haynes and is only behind Brian Lara and Chris Gayle. Having played 129 games, Hope has raced to 5,332 runs at an exceptional average of 49.83. Keacy Carty's fourth ODI fifty took him past 700 (711) runs at 35.55. Rutherford has five fifties in his first seven ODI innings.