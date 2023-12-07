WI vs ENG: Sherfane Rutherford registers his maiden ODI fifty

By Rajdeep Saha 02:51 am Dec 07, 202302:51 am

Sherfane Rutherford hit his fifth fifty in List A cricket

West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford showed fight in the second ODI versus England in Antigua. Rutherford came to the crease when WI were reeling at 23/4. Alongside skipper Shai Hope, Rutherford added 129 runs for the fifth wicket. Notably, Rutherford slammed 63, registering his maiden ODI fifty. Once he was dismissed, WI lost control once again and perished for 202.

A solid knock from Rutherford's blade

Rutherford knew he had to dig in and help Hope as WI needed to build the innings after a dismal beginning. He took his time before getting to his fifty with a six, having faced 71 balls. Rutherford upped the tempo and got some key boundaries before England all-rounder Liam Livingstone dismissed him. Phil Salt took a smart catch to end Rutherford's inning.

Fifth fifty in the 50-over format for Rutherford

Rutherford faced 80 balls for his 63. He hit seven fours and a six, striking at 78.75. Playing just his second ODI, Rutherford hit his maiden half-century. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 37 List A matches, Rutherford has raced to 919 runs. He registered his fifth fifty in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, Rutherford also owns 1,753 runs in T20 cricket.