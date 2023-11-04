ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia overcome sorry England: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:27 pm Nov 04, 2023

Zampa has raced to 19 wickets in the 2023 World Cup (Photo credit: X/@CricketAus)

Australia humbled England in match number 36 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday in Ahmedabad. Australia rode on a fine half-century from the blade of Marnus Labuschagne to post 286/10 in 49.3 overs. For England, Chris Woakes claimed four scalps. In response, Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes were going well before the Aussies stamped their authority. England managed 253/10.

Here's the match summary

Australia were 38/2 before Steve Smith and Labuschagne added a fine 75-run stand for the third wicket. England did fight back but crucial knocks from Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis helped the Aussies post 286. Adil Rashid (2/38) impressed alongside Woakes for the Englishmen. In response, England suffered early blows but found some comfort in Malan and Stokes, Australia choked England post their dismissals.

Smith surpasses 1,000 ODI World Cup runs

Smith accomplished a major milestone as he has completed 1,000 runs in ICC Cricket World Cups. Smith became the fifth Aussie batter with 1,000-plus World Cup runs. He managed 44 from 52 balls. He has amassed 5,259 runs in 152 games at an average of 43.46. Smith has compiled 1,103 runs against England in 34 ODIs at an average of 38.03.

Labuchagne completes 1,500 ODI runs

During his 83-ball 71, Labuschagne slammed seven boundaries. Labuschagne raced past 1,500 ODI runs. He needed 31 runs to reach the milestone. Playing his 45th ODI, he owns 1,540 runs at an average of 37.56. Besides slamming 10 fifties, he has also hammered two centuries. Labuschagne surpassed 200 ODI runs against England with this knock.

700-plus ODI runs in 2023

The 29-year-old has had a sensational year having scored 736 runs in 18 ODIs in 2023 at an average of 46. Labuschagne has slammed four fifties and a solitary ton. Notably, he is Australia's second-highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2023.

Chris Woakes registers his best ODI World Cup figures

England pacer Woakes was the pick of the bowlers against Australia. He finished with figures of 4/54 from his 9.3 overs. Woakes has claimed 29 dismissals in 22 ODI World Cup matches at 32.13. He recorded his best bowling figures in the competition. Woakes is now the joint second-highest wicket-taker for England in ODI World Cups. He is tied with Phil DeFreitas (29).

171 wickets for Woakes in ODIs

Woakes has claimed 171 wickets in 120 ODIs at 30.09. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for the Three Lions in this format. He owns 11 four-wicket hauls and three fifers. His best ODI figures of 6/45 also came against Australia. Woakes owns 36 wickets against the Aussies in 22 ODIs at 29.80. Meanwhile, he now has 46 wickets on Asian soil.

Malan scores his 6th ODI fifty

England opener Malan scored 50 from 64 balls. He has now raced to 1,332 runs in ODIs at 55.50. Malan slammed his sixth ODI fifty. He also owns six centuries. Versus the Aussies, he owns 186 runs at 46.50. In 12 games on Asian soil, Malan has amassed 477 runs at 47.70. He has also raced to 50 fours in Asia.

100 ODI sixes for Stokes

Stokes scored a decent 64 from 90 balls, helping England offer resistance. His knock was laced with two fours and three sixes. Stokes has now gone past 100 ODI sixes (101). He is the 3rd England player with 100-plus ODI sixes. While Eoin Morgan remains the only Englishman with over 200 ODI sixes (202), Jos Buttler is Stokes's closest rival, with 166 maximums.

23rd fifty from the blade of Stokes

Stokes, who scored a career-best 182 against New Zealand earlier this year, has now raced to 3,271 runs in 112 ODIs at 39.89. The tally includes four tons and 23 fifties. Stokes boasts a strike rate of over 94.56. Meanwhile, Stokes owns 538 runs versus Australia at 35.86. He slammed his 3rd fifty. Stokes owns 654 runs in Asia at 43.60.

Zampa claims a massive record

As per ESPNcricinfo, Adam Zampa is now the highest wicket-taker for Australia in India (ODIs). Zampa, who claimed 3/21 versus England, raced ahead of Mitchell Johnson, who took 44 scalps. Zampa has raced to 19 wickets in the 2023 World Cup. He averages 17.15 and is now the highest wicket-taker in this edition. Overall, Zampa owns 161 ODI scalps.

Starc becomes the 3rd-highest wicket-taker in ODI WC history

Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc finished with 2/66 from his 10 overs. Starc has now become the third-highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history. Starc broke the tie with Lasith Malinga (56) in terms of World Cup scalps. Starc is now only behind SL's Muthiah Muralidaran (68) and his fellow compatriot Glenn McGrath (71) in terms of WC wickets. Starc has 58 scalps at 18.87.

Zampa shines versus England once again

Zampa has excelled versus England. His performances across the last 7 ODIs against England read as 4/55, 3/36, 3/51, 3/55 4/45, 4/31, and 3/21. Overall, he owns 26 scalps in ODIs versus England in 12 games.

Do you know?

As per Cricbuzz, Jonny Bairstow is now the second Englishman being dismissed first ball of a WC innings. He joined Graham Gooch, who was dismissed first ball versus Zimbabwe in 1992.

Australia knock England out of World Cup 2023

With this defeat, 10th-placed England have been officially knocked out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. England have joined Bangladesh in being eliminated from the ongoing event. Australia won their 5th match in a row and are placed third (L2).