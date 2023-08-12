Arshdeep, Kuldeep shine in 4th T20I versus WI

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 12, 2023 | 10:32 pm 3 min read

Arshdeep Singh claimed a three-fer versus WI (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav were the stars for India against West Indies in the fourth T20I in Lauderhill. While Arshdeep finished with 3/38, Kuldeep was at his economical best with 2/26 from their respective four overs. Despite their great efforts, WI showed great character to reach a very commendable total of 178/8 from their 20 overs. Here are the key stats.

A handy spell from Kuldeep

Kuldeep struck gold in his first over with a couple of crucial wickets. He outwitted Nicholas Pooran on his first delivery as he tried to smash him out of the park but holed out to the long-on fielder. Four balls later, he removed Rovman Powell with a googly. Powell tried slogging him but got a leading edge which went straight to Shubman Gill.

Kuldeep has removed Pooran four times in T20Is

As per ESPNcricinfo, in five T20I innings, the left-arm spinner has scalped him four times, while Pooran has slammed 28 runs off 29 balls at a paltry strike rate of 96.55. He also dismissed him in the third T20I.

A look at Kuldeep's T20I numbers

The 28-year-old spinner earlier became India's fastest bowler to reach 50 T20I wickets. He has now raced to 52 wickets in 31 matches at an impressive average of 14. He has the best average in T20Is among full members. His tally includes a four-wicket haul and a fifer. Kuldeep also maintains an economy rate of 6.69. He is India's sixth-highest wicket-taker in this format.

India's highest wicket-taker against West Indies in T20Is

In the third T20I, Kuldeep became India's highest wicket-taker in this format against WI. He surpassed veteran pacer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has scalped 13 wickets against them. Kuldeep now has taken his tally to 17 wickets in eight T20Is at 12.35. Overall, the Indian spinner is only behind England's Adil Rashid (22), Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (21), and New Zealand's Tim Southee (21).

How did the WI innings pan out?

WI won the toss and elected to bat first and lost Kyle Mayers early. Brandon King and Shai Hope consolidated before the former was dismissed. WI then were reduced to 57/4 as they lost two quick wickets. But Hope and Shimron Hetmyer added 49 runs to steady the ship. the latter slammed a fifty and added 44 runs with Odean Smith to reach 178/8.

A fine bowling display from Arshdeep

The left-arm speedster struck first blood as he removed Mayers with a bouncer which caught the edge of his bat and went straight into wicket-keeper Sanju Samson's gloves. Arshdeep struck again when he dismissed King with a cross-seam delivery and he handed a catch to Kuldeep. He removed Hetmyer with another bouncer. Arshdeep raced to 47 wickets in 30 T20Is at 18.40 (ER: 8.49).

