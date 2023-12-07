Shai Hope clocks his 25th ODI fifty: Key stats

Shai Hope clocks his 25th ODI fifty: Key stats

West Indies ODI skipper Shai Hope slammed a 68-run knock versus England in the second encounter in Antigua. After a match-winning 109* in the first ODI, Hope continued in the same vein. WI were off to a dreadful start before Hope and Sherfane Rutherford resurrected the innings. However, after Rutherford's dismissal, England hit back again to bowl WI out for 202 in 39.4 overs.

Hope shows his mettle once again

WI were reduced to 23/4 after 7 overs and needed some fresh approach. Hope and Rutherford added a 129-run stand thereafter and took WI past 150. Hope was at his natural best, anchoring the innings. Alongside Rutherford, it was a valiant stand. Hope was done by Liam Livingstone in the 34th over. His knock was laced with six fours and a six.

Hope surpasses 500 ODI runs versus England

With his 68, Hope has raced to 5,117 runs at 51.68. He now has 25 ODI fifties, besides also managing 16 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hope has now gone past 500 ODI runs versus England. He owns 504 runs at 38.76. This was his third half-century versus the Three Lions. Playing his 50th home ODI, Hope now has 1,680 runs at 39.06 (50s: 11).

Joint-fastest to 5,000 ODI runs for WI

In the first match, Hope became the joint-fastest West Indies batter to 5,000 runs in ODIs. Hope equaled Sir Viv Richards (114 innings). Meanwhile, Gordon Greenidge (121 innings) is next. Hope hit 109* from 83 balls, hitting four fours and seven sixes. He slammed his 16th ODI century. England scored 325/10 in 50 overs before WI won the match in 48.5 overs.