Adam Zampa scripts this unique ODI record for Australia: Stats
Australian spinner Adam Zampa was exceptional against England in match number 36 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Zampa clocked figures worth 3/21 from his 10 overs as the Aussies defeated England by 33 runs. Zampa, who has reclaimed his place as the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup, scripted a unique record for the Aussies.
Zampa goes past Mitchell Johnson with this record
As per ESPNcricinfo, Zampa is now the highest wicket-taker for Australia in India (ODIs). Zampa raced ahead of Mitchell Johnson, who took 44 scalps on Indian soil. In 23 games, Zampa owns 46 scalps at 25.15 (ER: 5.67). Meanwhile, former pacer Johnson finished with 44 scalps from 25 games at 24.34.
Most wickets at the 2023 World Cup
In the ongoing 2023 World Cup, Zampa has 19 scalps at 17.15. Notably, he has three four-wicket hauls to his name. His economy rate is 5.53 and his strike rate reads a stupendous 18.63.
Zampa shines versus England once again
Zampa has excelled versus England. His performances across the last 7 ODIs against England read as 4/55, 3/36, 3/51, 3/55 4/45, 4/31, and 3/21. He owns 26 scalps in ODIs versus England in 12 games. Overall in ODIs, Zampa has 161 scalps.