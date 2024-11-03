Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Mumbai Test, Ashwin's stellar performance helped India set a target of 147 runs to win against New Zealand.

His three-wicket haul in the second innings dismantled New Zealand's middle order, while his signature carrom ball outsmarted Glenn Phillips and Will Young.

Alongside Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja's second five-wicket haul of the game further strengthened India's position.

Ashwin, playing his 105th Test match, now holds 536 wickets, the highest among active players.

Ashwin has taken 41 wickets in six Tests in Mumbai (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Ashwin shines as India need 147 to win Mumbai Test

By Gaurav Tripathi

What's the story India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reached a new Test career milestone. On the second day of the third Test against New Zealand, he went past Anil Kumble to become the highest wicket-taker at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Ashwin has now taken 41 wickets in six matches at an average of 19.75, breaking Kumble's record of 38 wickets in seven matches. The former has three fifers at this venue.

Tactical triumph

Ashwin's strategic bowling dismantles NZ's middle order

Ashwin's show on the second day of the Test proved to be the much-needed breakthrough for Team India. After going wicketless in the first innings, he made a strong comeback in the second innings by breaking New Zealand's middle order with a three-wicket haul. His efforts meant NZ were folded for 174 and India were set a target of 147 runs. His first victim was Rachin Ravindra, who was the victim of a clever stumping setup by Ashwin.

Decisive delivery

Ashwin's carrom ball proves too much for Phillips

Ashwin's bowling was difficult to handle for the batters, particularly Glenn Phillips, who attacked Ashwin early on with two sixes. However, Ashwin had the last laugh by using his signature carrom ball to deceive Phillips and castle his stumps. Ashwin's third scalp came in the form of Will Young, who was also undone by Ashwin's well-disguised carrom ball.

Game changer

Ashwin, Jadeja strengthen India's grip on game

Besides Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja's claimed his second five-wicket haul of the game, New Zealand were folded for 174. India hence need to chase down a paltry 147 to win the third Test and avoid a clean sweep. Earlier in the game, India bowled out New Zealand for 235 runs on the opening day. The hosts made a solid response and finished at 263/10.

Stats

Here are Ashwin's overall stats

Ashwin finished with 3/63 in 17 overs. Playing his 105th Test match, Ashwin has now raced to 536 scalps at an average of 23.95. Notably, he is the highest wicket-taker in the format among active players. He recently went past his long-time rival Nathan Lyon of Australia. He owns 75 wickets against the Tigers at 18.53 (5W: 6).