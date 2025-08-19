Why Apple is not Foxconn's biggest customer anymore

Foxconn , the Taiwanese tech giant known for assembling iPhones , has witnessed a major shift in its revenue streams. For the first time ever, the company's earnings from artificial intelligence (AI) servers and cloud products have outperformed those from consumer electronics such as iPhones. The development comes as part of a broader trend in Taiwan's tech industry moving away from traditional consumer electronics toward AI-focused technologies.

Strategic expansion AI servers now account for 41% of Foxconn's revenue Foxconn now commands a nearly 40% market share in the AI server space, making it one of the world's biggest suppliers of general-purpose and AI servers. The company has also announced plans to build AI server manufacturing plants in Houston, Texas, and Mexico. These developments come as part of Foxconn's strategy to diversify its business beyond its traditional reliance on smartphone manufacturing.

Revenue forecast AI server revenue expected to grow by over 170% Foxconn expects its AI server revenue to grow by over 170% year-on-year in the third quarter. The company's shift from consumer electronics to cloud and networking products has been a gradual process, with consumer electronics accounting for 54% of its revenue in 2021. However, this figure has now dropped to just 35%, while cloud and networking business now represents a whopping 41% of total revenue.

Business diversification Shift driven by chairman's push for new businesses Foxconn's shift from iPhones to AI servers has been driven by its Chairman Young Liu, who has been pushing for new businesses like electric vehicles (EVs) and semiconductors since taking over in 2019. The company is now NVIDIA's biggest server maker, thanks to its early investments in AI server manufacturing before the technology gained mainstream attention with ChatGPT's launch in late 2022.