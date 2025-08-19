Tata AIA launches Momentum 50 Index Fund: Should you invest?

Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched a new investment product, the Tata AIA Momentum 50 Index Fund. The fund, which is open for subscription until August 25, offers an opportunity to invest in India 's high-growth sectors while also providing life insurance coverage. The scheme aims at long-term wealth creation and financial protection for investors. So, should you invest? Let's have a look.

Investment approach Asset allocation and benchmark of the fund The Tata AIA Momentum 50 Index Fund is benchmarked against the BSE 500 Momentum 50 Customized Index. The fund's asset allocation is between 80-100% in the equity and equity-related instruments, with up to 20% in cash and money market securities. This unique strategy ensures that your investment is focused on high-growth companies driving India's economic boom while maintaining diversification across sectors.

Wealth creation Long-term capital appreciation and financial protection The primary goal of the Tata AIA Momentum 50 Index Fund is long-term capital appreciation via investment in high-momentum stocks. The fund also offers life insurance cover, giving policyholders an extra layer of financial protection along with investment returns. This unique combination makes it an ideal choice for those looking to grow their wealth steadily over time while ensuring financial security for their loved ones.