Swiggy will now use Bounce's e-scooters to make deliveries
What's the story
Swiggy, the popular food and grocery delivery service, has teamed up with Bounce, a full-stack electric mobility company. The strategic collaboration aims at promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs) among Swiggy's delivery partners. Under this deal, Bounce will deploy its electric scooters in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR over the next three months.
Operational details
Bounce will maintain the vehicles
As part of the deal, Bounce will make its scooters available on both the Bounce Daily app and Swiggy's Delivery Partner app. The company will take care of all aspects related to the deployment, management, as well as maintenance of these vehicles. This partnership is a major step toward making deliveries greener and more cost-effective for Swiggy.
Future plans
Swiggy eyes 100% electric delivery fleet by 2030
Saurav Goyal, Senior Vice President of Driver & Delivery Org at Swiggy, said this partnership is a major step toward their goal of having a 100% electric delivery fleet by 2030. He also hinted at the possibility of expanding this deal across multiple cities in India in the coming months. Vivekananda Hallekere, the co-founder and CEO of Bounce, echoed similar sentiments about contributing to cleaner cities through this collaboration.