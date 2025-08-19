Eight Sleep raises $100 million, attracting F1 drivers as investors
Eight Sleep, the company behind those high-tech smart mattresses, just raised $100 million in fresh funding from investors like HSG, Valor Equity Partners, Founders Fund, Y Combinator, and even Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc and McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown.
With this round, Eight Sleep has now pulled in about $260 million since starting up in 2014.
Their Pod mattress tracks your sleep and adjusts itself
Their Pod mattress tracks your sleep stages, heart rate, and breathing using built-in sensors and AI.
It can adjust temperature, tweak firmness on the fly, and even lift itself to help with snoring.
Since 2019, they've seen sales skyrocket—over $500 million worth of Pods sold so far.
New health features coming soon
Eight Sleep is planning to launch in China soon and is working on new health features like contactless sleep apnea detection and Health Check—an update that tracks heart and breathing signals with impressive accuracy.
They're also keeping privacy front-and-center by encrypting all user data.