Eight Sleep raises $100 million, attracting F1 drivers as investors Business Aug 19, 2025

Eight Sleep, the company behind those high-tech smart mattresses, just raised $100 million in fresh funding from investors like HSG, Valor Equity Partners, Founders Fund, Y Combinator, and even Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc and McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown.

With this round, Eight Sleep has now pulled in about $260 million since starting up in 2014.