India disburses ₹21,689cr PLI incentives so far
By July 31, 2025, the Indian government has rolled out ₹21,689 crore under its Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes to boost homegrown manufacturing in 12 key sectors.
According to Minister Jitin Prasada, this move is part of a bigger plan that started in 2021 with a total budget of ₹1.97 lakh crore across areas like electronics and pharma, aiming to boost manufacturing, reduce imports, create jobs, and increase self-reliance.
Incentives for food products, specialty steel, auto sectors
So far, 806 applications have been approved for these incentives.
Food products lead with 182 approvals, followed by specialty steel (109), auto (95), textile (74), white goods (66), and pharma (55).
The big idea? Help local businesses grow, cut down on imports, create jobs, and make India more self-reliant—all while giving young entrepreneurs and innovators more reasons to build right here at home.