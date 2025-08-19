India disburses ₹21,689cr PLI incentives so far

Incentives for food products, specialty steel, auto sectors

So far, 806 applications have been approved for these incentives.

Food products lead with 182 approvals, followed by specialty steel (109), auto (95), textile (74), white goods (66), and pharma (55).

The big idea? Help local businesses grow, cut down on imports, create jobs, and make India more self-reliant—all while giving young entrepreneurs and innovators more reasons to build right here at home.