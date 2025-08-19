Apple need not share US citizens' data with UK government

The UK government has dropped its demand for Apple to create a backdoor into the encrypted data of US citizens, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced. The decision comes after months of negotiations involving Gabbard, US President Donald Trump , and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Apple had strongly opposed the order due to privacy and security concerns.

Announcement What did Gabbard say? Gabbard took to X to announce the UK's decision, saying she had worked for months with British officials to reach this agreement. She also noted that Trump and Vice President JD Vance were involved in these discussions. The announcement comes as Starmer was in Washington with other European leaders for talks with Trump on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Controversial demand Backdoor order could be exploited by cybercriminals In May, US lawmakers had warned that the UK's order for Apple to create a backdoor into its encrypted user data could be exploited by cybercriminals and authoritarian governments. The iPhone maker had challenged the order at the UK's Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT). Earlier this year, US officials were investigating if the UK violated a bilateral agreement by demanding such access from Apple.