Why ISRO is working on a 40-storey-tall rocket

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working on a massive new rocket, as tall as a 40-story building. The ambitious project aims to create a vehicle capable of launching satellites weighing up to 75,000kg into low Earth orbit. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced the development during his convocation address at Osmania University in Hyderabad today.

Future projects ISRO's upcoming projects Narayanan also revealed some information about ISRO's upcoming projects, including the NAVIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) satellite and the N1 rocket. He said this year, the agency plans to launch a 6,500kg communication satellite for the US using Indian rockets. "You know, what is the capacity of the rocket? The first launcher, (Dr APJ) Abdul Kalam ji built was a 17-ton lift-off mass," he said.

Growth trajectory Significant increase in satellite launch capacity Narayanan highlighted how far ISRO has come in terms of its satellite launch capacity. He said the first launcher could place 35kg into low Earth orbit. However, now the agency is working on a rocket that can place 75,000kg into orbit. The ISRO chief also said that this year, ISRO plans to launch Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS) and GSAT-7R for the Indian Navy.