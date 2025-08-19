AI upgrades, cross-platform gaming: What to expect from next-generation Xbox

Microsoft has revealed its plans for the next-generation Xbox console, which will include artificial intelligence (AI) and support for cross-platform gaming. The announcement was made by Jason Ronald, VP of Xbox Gaming Devices and Ecosystem, during an official Xbox podcast episode. He confirmed that the new console will feature advanced AI-centric hardware and a deep partnership with AMD .

Strategic alliance Microsoft and AMD deepen partnership for next-gen chips Building on their decade-long collaboration, Microsoft and AMD have signed a new multi-year deal to create custom silicon for future Xbox devices. The deal includes the development of next-generation chips with integrated neural processing units (NPUs) for "Neural Rendering." This tech uses AI to improve game graphics, making the gaming experience more immersive.

Cross-platform integration Microsoft's vision for unified gaming experience The next-gen Xbox console will not be a standalone upgrade. Microsoft plans to introduce a unified platform that will give gamers access to an entire game library across all devices in the Xbox ecosystem. This includes the console, cloud, PC, and handheld devices. The move is expected to revolutionize gaming by giving the players access to their content anywhere they want.