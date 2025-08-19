Next Article
Spotify now lets you mix songs in your playlists
Spotify just dropped a new feature for Premium subscribers: you can now customize how songs flow into each other in your playlists.
Announced today (August 19, 2025), this update lets you pick from transitions like fade, rise, or blend—or go automatic.
Just tap "Mix" on your playlist toolbar to adjust volume and EQ settings, even using waveform data for more control.
You can save and share playlists with friends
Whether you're a casual listener or a playlist pro, Spotify's got you covered with key and BPM info for each track.
You can save, share, and collaborate on playlists with friends and toggle transitions on or off anytime.
The rollout is global (some APAC regions may need to wait), and it works especially well with genres like house or techno that love smooth mixes.