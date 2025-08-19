Poll: 71% Americans fear AI will cause permanent unemployment Technology Aug 19, 2025

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll (August 18, 2025) found that 71% of respondents are concerned that AI will be putting too many people out of work permanently.

Even though unemployment is low right now, many feel uneasy as tech giants like Meta Platforms, Google owner Alphabet, and Microsoft keep rolling out advanced AI tools—something that's only ramped up since ChatGPT arrived in 2022.