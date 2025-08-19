iOS 26 beta 7 is out: What's new

Update works on iPhone SE (2nd gen) and newer models

iOS 26 Beta 7 works on iPhone SE (2nd gen) and all models from iPhone 11 onward.

If you're still using an XR or XS, you'll only get security updates.

Some of the coolest features—like smart suggestions—need newer devices such as the iPhone 15 Pro or the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

Plus, little tweaks like a restored Select button in Mail and snappier animations should make daily use smoother for everyone with a compatible phone.