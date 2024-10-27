Summarize Simplifying... In short England, West Indies, and Australia have been the most successful visiting teams in Test cricket series in India, with England's last win in 2013.

The West Indies dominated in the mid-20th century, while Australia's victories span from 1956 to 2004.

NZ have become the sixth different side to win a Test series in India

Visiting teams with most Test series wins in India

What's the story In a record-breaking feat, New Zealand beat India in Pune to seal the three-match Test series. The Kiwis won their maiden Test series in India, while India lost their first series at home in over a decade. Notably, NZ became the sixth different side to win a Test series in India. Here are the sides with most Test series wins in the nation.

England: 5 series wins

Before the ongoing NZ series, England were the last side to beat India in India (in a Test series). They staged a formidable turnaround in the 2012/13 series under Alastair Cook. However, this was England's only Test series win in India in the 21st century. England have won four other such series (in 1933, 1976, 1980, and 1984).

West Indies: 5 series wins

West Indies, who were once a powerhouse of the sport, have also defeated India in five Test series away from home. The Windies won back-to-back such series in 1948, 1958, 1966, 1974, and 1983. However, the tables have turned ever since. It is worth noting that India haven't lost even a Test match (home) to this side in the 21st century.

Australia: 4 series wins

India have a similar record against Australia at home. They have lost a solitary home Test series to the Aussies since 2000 despite them being a dominant force. Australia, who were once deemed invincibles, defeated India 2-1 away from home in 2004. Their only other Test series wins in India came in 1956, 1959, and 1969.

Pakistan, SA, and NZ: 1 series win

As mentioned, New Zealand are the latest entrant on this list with a Test series win against India in India. They have joined Pakistan (1986/87) and South Africa (1999/00), who have attained this feat once.