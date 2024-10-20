Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's cricket captain, Tom Latham, lauded Rachin Ravindra's match-winning performance and composure in their historic victory against India.

Latham also praised the crucial 137-run partnership between Ravindra and Tim Southee, and the team's seamers for restricting India's lead.

New Zealand won the Bengaluru Test by eight wickets (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Tom Latham praises Rachin Ravindra's composure in NZ's historic victory

By Rajdeep Saha 06:36 pm Oct 20, 2024

What's the story New Zealand cricket team captain Tom Latham has praised his team's performance after their historic eight-wicket win over India in the first Test in Bengaluru. This is New Zealand's first Test win on Indian soil since 1988. Latham said he was proud and happy with the team's performance, especially their bowling and batting in the first two innings which set up the game.

Pivotal partnership

Latham hails Ravindra-Southee partnership as game-changer

Latham also highlighted the 137-run partnership between Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee during New Zealand's first innings, as a turning point in the match. He termed this alliance "massive" for them in the context of the match. "The game was in balance a little bit when Tim and Rachin formed their partnership and I think they put on 137," Latham said in a press conference.

Stellar performance

Latham commends Ravindra's match-winning performance

Ravindra, who was named Man of the Match for his scores of 134 and 39, earned high praise from Latham. The skipper praised Ravindra's ability to handle pressure situations and his partnership with Southee. "The way he played the situation of the game was really important for us," Latham said about Ravindra's performance. He also appreciated how Ravindra calmed the dressing room with his composure during tense moments in the match.

Favorable conditions

Latham acknowledges favorable conditions in New Zealand's win

Latham admitted that New Zealand got lucky with India's decision to bat first in pacer-friendly conditions. He said his team would have batted first too, had they won the toss. "We were going to have a bat as well," he said, adding that the pitch's lack of preparation time due to being under covers worked out well for them.

Seamer success

Latham credits seamers for restricting India's lead

Despite a daunting target of 107, Latham lauded his seamers for their efforts in restricting India's lead. He admitted they were ready for a strong comeback from India and praised the work done by Tim Southee, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke with the new ball. "I think the work we did with the new ball yesterday evening was outstanding," he said.

Players shine

Ravindra and pacers shine in massive win for NZ

Ravindra made his presence felt with a massive ton in NZ's first innings. He hammered a solid 134-run knock. In the run-chase, Ravindra was once again in thge helm of things. He scored an unbeaten 39. Meanwhile, NZ pacers claimed 17 wickets out of the 20 against India. Matt Henry was instrumental with 8 scalps in the contest. O'Rourke chipped in with 7 scalps. Meanwhile, Tim Southee picked another two.