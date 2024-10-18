Summarize Simplifying... In short In the history of Pakistan versus England Test matches, Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, and Noman Ali have delivered standout performances.

Decoding the best match figures for Pakistan versus England (Tests)

By Rajdeep Saha 03:42 pm Oct 18, 2024

What's the story Noman Ali, Pakistan's star left-arm spinner, was magnificent with the ball in the 4th innings of the 2nd Test match versus England in Multan. His eight-wicket haul (8/46) helped the hosts beat England and level the 3-match series 1-1. Notably, Noman clocked match figures worth 11/147. Alongside fellow spinner Sajid Khan, Noman deflated England. Here are Pakistan bowlers with best match figures versus England.

13/101 - Abdul Qadir, Lahore, 1987

Abdul Qadir was exceptional with the ball in the 1987 Lahore Test. His nine for 56 from 37 overs in the first innings saw England get bowled out for 175 runs in 83 overs. Qadir bowled 13 maiden overs. Pakistan responded with 392 before England scored 130. Qadir picked four more scalps as Pakistan won the contest by an innings and 87 runs.

12/99 - Fazal Mahmood, The Oval, 1954

The fourth England versus Pakistan Test match at The Oval in 1954 saw the visitors earn a famous win by 24 runs. The star of the match was Fazal Mahmood. After Pakistan's score of 133, Mahmood's 6/53 helped the visitors bowl England out for 130. Mahmood bowled 30 overs and clocked 16 maidens. Pakistan scored 164 thereafter as Mahmood's 6/46 dented England (143/10).

11/147 - Noman Ali, Multan, 2024

After taking three wickets in England's first innings score of 291, Noman was chief contributor for the home side in the visitors' 2nd innings. He claimed 8 wickets for just 46 runs from 16.3 overs (1 maiden). Noman claimed his maiden 10-wicket match haul (11/147). Noman also took his 5th five-wicket haul (innings). His heroics helped Pakistan win by 152 runs.