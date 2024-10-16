Summarize Simplifying... In short Ghulam Ali, Saleem Malik, Babar Azam, and Saeed Ahmed are notable debutant number-four batters for Pakistan in Test cricket, each scoring over 50 runs in their first match.

Kamran Ghulam smashed a brilliant 118 off 224 on his debut against England (Image credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Presenting debut number-four batters for Pakistan with 50+ scores (Tests)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:44 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story During the first innings of the second Test between Pakistan and England in Multan, debutant Kamran Ghulam managed 118 off 224 balls. Notably, this is the highest score by a debutant number-four Pakistan batter. Ghulam's ton and Saim Ayub's 77, saw Pakistan post 259/5 on Day 1 before they perished for 366. We decode debut number-four Pakistan batters with 50+ scores in Tests.

#1

Kamran Ghulam - (118 off 224) vs England, Multan 2024

As mentioned Ghulam now owns the highest score by a debutant number-four Pakistan batter in Tests. During his knock of 118, Ghulam smoked 11 fours and one six, while averaging 52.68. He was bowled out by Shoaib Bashir in the 85th over. Across 59 first-class matches, he owns 4,377 runs with an average of 49.17. Ghulam also boasts 16 tons and 20 fifties.

#2

Saleem Malik - (100* off 191) vs SL, Karachi 1982

In the 1982 Karachi Test vs Sri Lanka, debutant Saleem Malik scored an unbeaten 100* off 191 balls (second innings), alongside Javed Miandad's 92, helping Pakistan post 301/4d. Pakistan won by 204 runs, dismissing SL for 149 (target: 354). Malik's Test career spanned 103 matches, scoring 5,768 runs while averaging 43.69, with a high score of 237, including 15 centuries and 29 fifties.

#3

Babar Azam - (69 off 105) vs WI, Dubai 2016

Babar Azam scored 69 off 105 balls in his Test debut during the first Day/Night Test vs West Indies. Supported by Azhar Ali's 302* and contributions from Sami Aslam and Asad Shafiq, Pakistan managed 579/3d. In response, WI scored 357 before Pakistan folded for 123. WI managed 289 runs thereafter to lose. Babar has 3,997 runs in 55 Tests, averaging 43.92, with nine centuries.

#4

Saeed Ahmed - (65 runs) vs WI, Bridgetown 1958

Pakistan's Saeed Ahmed scored 65 in the first Test against WI. After WI scored 579/9d, Pakistan managed 106 (first innings). Following on, Hanif Mohammad's 337, Saeed's 65, and Imtiaz Ahmed's 91 helped Pakistan post 657/8 declared. The match ended in a draw. (WI: 28 runs in second innings). Saeed amassed 2,991 runs (41 matches), averaging 40.41, (five centuries, 16 fifties). Highest score: 172.