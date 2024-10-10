Joe Root equals Tendulkar's record with heroics in Multan Test
Joe Root, England's cricket captain, has reached a remarkable milestone in his career. Root scored his sixth double-century during the first Test against Pakistan in Multan. He ended up scoring 262 runs. The achievement puts him on the same pedestal as some of the cricketing greats including Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting. It also eclipses that of Alastair Cook, another English cricket great who has five double-centuries to his name.
Root's double century helps England surpass Pakistan's score
Root's phenomenal display on Day 4 of the Test match saw England cross Pakistan's first innings score of 556. He ended Day 3 unbeaten on 176 and completed his double hundred in the first session of Day 4. This takes him closer to becoming the Englishman with the most Test double hundreds, a record currently held by Wally Hammond with seven double centuries.
Root and Brook's partnership sets new record in Multan Test
Root's achievement wasn't the only highlight of the day. His batting partner, Harry Brook, also scored a double-century at a strike rate of over 80. They scored 454 runs in partnership, breaking the highest-ever Test stand for any wicket by an English pair. They also recorded the highest-ever stand against Pakistan in Test cricket.
Root and Brook's partnership breaks previous record in Multan
The Root-Brook partnership also set a new record for the highest-ever partnership in a Test match played in Multan. They broke the previous record of 336 runs set by Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar in 2004. The English duo also recorded the highest stand in WTC history. Meanwhile, Root, who scored 262, recorded the fourth-highest individual score by any batter in WTC history.