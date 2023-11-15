Virat Kohli displaces Ricky Ponting, becomes third-highest run-getter in ODIs

He displaced Australia's Ricky Ponting with his 28th run (Source: X/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli has become the third-highest run-getter in ODI cricket. He displaced Australia's Ricky Ponting with his 28th run against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. During the course, he also became the first batter to accomplish 600 runs in the ongoing competition. Here we look at his stellar stats.

Kohli enters this elite list

Playing his 291st ODI, Kohli went past Ponting's tally of 13,704 runs in the format. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) in terms of ODI runs. While Kohli averages 58-plus in the format, none of the other batters with at least 10,000 runs average even 51. Kohli has been ridiculously sensational with his consistency in ODIs.

Over 1,600 runs in ODI WCs

Kohli has now raced past 1,650 runs in 36 WC matches as he averages over 57 (100s: 4, 50s: 11). Only Sachin Tendulkar (2,278) and Ponting (1,743) own more runs at the event. Kohli's tally of 15 fifty-plus World Cup scores is only second to that of Tendulkar (21). Notably, Kohli is standing in his fourth ODI WC edition.

Leading run-getter of the event

Kohli has now raced past 620 runs at an 80-plus average in the 2023 WC. He recently displaced Quinton de Kock (591) as the leading run-getter. Kohli's tally reads five fifties and two tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 35-year-old became the third player to accomplish seven 50-plus scores in a WC edition, having joined Tendulkar (2003) and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (2019).

Here are his overall numbers

Kohli completed 13,500 ODI runs in his recent outing against Sri Lanka. The star batter is the now third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. His average of 58-plus is the best among batters with at least 2,500 runs. He has the joint-most tons in the format (49). Kohli also owns 71 half-centuries in ODI cricket. Over 1,000 of his ODI runs have come this year.