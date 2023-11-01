SA claim their first WC win over NZ since 1999

1/14

Sports 4 min read

SA claim their first WC win over NZ since 1999

By Parth Dhall 09:52 pm Nov 01, 202309:52 pm

South Africa won the match by 190 runs

South Africa continue their dominance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, this time with a win over New Zealand. The Proteas thrashed NZ, having defended 357. Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj shared seven wickets as NZ perished for 167. Earlier, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen powered SA, who have claimed their first WC win against NZ since 1999.

2/14

A look at the match summary

SA lost skipper Temba Bavuma early after the Kiwis elected to field. However, a double-century stand between centurions de Kock and van der Dussen fueled the SA innings. David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen added the finishing touch, with SA reaching 357/4. The SA bowlers were right on the money as they let only Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips (60) cross 20.

3/14

A record win for SA

As mentioned, South Africa have claimed their first World Cup win over New Zealand in the 21st century. Before this match, the Black Caps defeated SA in the previous five WC encounters between them. SA's last win in this regard came in the 1999 World Cup wherein they won by 74 runs in Birmingham.

4/14

De Kock and van der Dussen floor NZ

De Kock and Bavuma shared 38 runs for the opening wicket. Thereafter, de Kock was rock solid alongside van der Dussen. Together, the duo added a 200-run stand which is now the highest for any wicket for SA against New Zealand in ODIs. Notably, De Kock got to his hundred with a six. He was dismissed for 114 by Tim Southee.

5/14

De Kock equals Sangakkara's record

De Kock equaled the record of former Sri Lankan ace Kumar Sangakkara in terms of tons in a single World Cup edition (4). Sangakkara had hammered four tons in the 2015 edition. India's Rohit Sharma leads the show with 5 centuries in 2019.

6/14

21 ODI tons for De Kock

De Kock now owns 21 ODI centuries, going level with Herschelle Gibbs. Only Hashim Amla (27) and AB de Villiers (25) have scored more ODI tons for South Africa. Playing his 152nd ODI, De Kock owns over 6,700 runs (6,721).

7/14

8,000 List A runs for De Kock

En route to his century, De Kock also went past 8,000 runs in List A cricket. He has taken 193 games to accomplish 8,000 runs in the format. He currently averages over 44 in the format, striking at 97-plus. Notably, QDK made his List A debut during the 2009 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge. His ODI debut came in January 2013.

8/14

Second WC 2023 ton for van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen arrived in the middle after SA lost skipper Bavuma early on. He then bashed the Kiwi bowlers along with de Kock, who departed after SA crossed 230. Nonetheless, van der Dussen went on to smash 133 off 118 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 5 sixes. It was his second century of World Cup 2023.

9/14

A record partnership for SA

De Kock and van der Dussen added 200 runs for the second wicket, now the fifth-highest partnership for South Africa in ODI World Cups. De Kock and van der Dussen shared a 204-run stand against Sri Lanka in Delhi earlier in the tournament. This is also the highest partnership for South Africa against New Zealand in ODIs.

10/14

Only the second pair with this feat

De Kock and van der Dussen make only the second pair to record two 200+ stands in ODI World Cups. Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga were the first ones to achieve this feat (in 2011).

11/14

Miller slams a 30-ball 53

Miller once again made merry in the death overs. He joined van der Dussen in the 40th over when the score read 238/2. The latter departed after SA crossed 300, while Miller helped the Proteas go past 350. He smashed a 30-ball 53, a knock studded with 2 fours and 4 sixes. Miller slammed his 24th half-century in ODI cricket.

12/14

Other notable numbers for SA

South Africa hammered 119 runs for two wickets in the last 10 overs. Their score in overs 41-50 batting first in WC 2023: 137/2 vs SL, 79/4 vs AUS, 143/2 vs ENG, 144/2 vs BAN, and 119/2 vs NZ. Notably, SA have crossed the 300-run mark for the eighth consecutive innings while batting first. SA's 357/4 is now their highest ODI total against NZ.

13/14

A fine spell from Maharaj

SA spinner Maharaj continues to rule on the Indian pitches. He broke New Zealand's middle order, with Mitchell being his first wicket. After a few overs, Maharaj dismissed Mitchell Santner for just seven. The left-arm spinner got rid of James Neesham and Trent Boult to record his four-fer. Maharaj conceded a total of 46 runs in nine overs.

14/14

Phillips, NZ's lone warrior

Phillips turned out to be New Zealand's lone warrior in the match. Skipper Tom Latham departed for four as NZ were down to 67/4. This exposed the former in the middle. Phillips smashed 60 off 50 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 4 sixes. He was NZ's final wicket. Notably, the NZ batter slammed his fourth half-century in ODIs.