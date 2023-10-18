ICC World Cup, Lockie Ferguson claims 3/19 versus Afghanistan: Stats

1/6

Sports 2 min read

ICC World Cup, Lockie Ferguson claims 3/19 versus Afghanistan: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:57 pm Oct 18, 202310:57 pm

Lockie Ferguson has claimed 27 wickets in ODI World Cup (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Lockie Ferguson bowled brilliantly for New Zealand against Afghanistan in match 16 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Chennai. The speedster finished with 3/19 from his seven overs. He bowled at a good pace and was very disciplined with his length. Ferguson's effort with the ball helped the Kiwis register a 149-run victory to extend their winning streak to four matches.

2/6

A dominant spell from Ferguson

Ferguson came to the attack in the 12th over and his tight length and line didn't allow the Afghanistan batters to score freely. He first removed Hashmatullah Shahidi with a well-directed short delivery. Next, he removed Rashid Khan with a fuller ball which caught the batter's outside edge. Three balls later, Mujeeb Ur Rahman fell prey to another short-pitch delivery from Ferguson.

3/6

2023 hasn't been the best for Ferguson

Although he was sensational in the match, Ferguson has not had a great year in ODI cricket He has featured in 14 matches this year and has returned with 14 wickets with a poor average of 41.42. This was the speedster's best ODI figures (3/19) from this year. Ferguson's economy of 5.51 is also on the higher side.

4/6

A look at Ferguson's ODI World Cup numbers

With this effort, Ferguson has raced to 27 wickets in the ODI World Cup from 12 matches at an impressive average of 18.85. He has a good economy of 4.45. He has the fourth-highest wickets for NZ in ODI World Cup. Only Trent Boult (44), Jacob Oram, Daniel Vettori (both 36), Chris Harris (32), and Shane Bond (30) are ahead.

5/6

Six wickets for Ferguson in the 2023 ODI World Cup

Ferguson has been exceptional in the three matches that he has played for the Kiwis in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He has claimed six wickets in three matches at an average of 16.66. He has maintained an economy rate of only 4.

6/6

Ferguson is closing in on 100 ODI wickets

Ferguson is close to completing 100 ODI wickets. He has raced to 95 wickets in 61 ODI matches at an average of 30.76. He has scalped a solitary fifer in this format. His best figures of 5/45 came against Pakistan in 2018. Ferguson owns 23 wickets in 15 ODIs on Asian soil at 25.69. He has scalped 166 List A wickets from 100 matches.