Mohammad Nabi excels in his 150th ODI for Afghanistan: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:20 pm Oct 15, 202310:20 pm

Mohammad Nabi made his 150th ODI appearance against England (Photo credit: X/@ACBOfficials)

Mohammad Nabi played a big role in Afghanistan's historic win over England in match 13 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Delhi. This was Nabi's 150th ODI match and he was exceptional with the ball. Afghanistan batters did their job by posting a very good total of 284 and their bowlers did the rest to bundle out England for 215. Here's more.

A very disciplined spell from Nabi

Nabi struck in his first over as he deceived Dawid Malan with his varied pace and spin. The ball caught Malan's edge and Ibrahim Zadran held on in the first slip. He kept bowling tight lengths and varied his pace. Later, he removed Sam Curran in the same way. Nabi finished with 2/16 from his six overs and gave nothing away to England.

First Afghan cricketer to play 150 ODIs

Nabi scripted history as he became the first cricketer to represent Afghanistan in 150 ODIs. Former Afghanistan captain Ashgar Afghan has also featured in 114 ODIs for the national team and is in the second spot in terms of ODI appearances. Notably, Rahmat Shah is third in this regard as he recorded his 100th ODI appearance for Afghanistan against England.

Second-highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan in ODIs

Nabi has been exceptional with the ball for Afghanistan in ODIs. He has returned with 156 wickets in 150 ODIs at an average of 32.31. He has maintained an ODI economy of 4.29. The Afghan all-rounder has claimed four four-fers in ODIs. Only Rashid Khan (176) is ahead of him in terms of wickets. Dawlat Zadran (115) is the other bowler with 100-plus scalps.

Second-highest run-scorer for Afghanistan in ODIs

The 38-year-old all-rounder has been a talisman for Afghanistan even with the bat. Nabi is Afghanistan's second-highest run-scorer in ODIs. He has amassed 3,187 runs from 150 ODIs at an average of 26.78. He has hammered 16 fifties and a solitary century. His highest score of 116 came against Zimbabwe. Only Rahmat (3,306) is ahead of him in terms of runs in ODI cricket.

Most wickets for Afghanistan in ODI World Cup

With a couple of strikes against England, Nabi has become the highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan in ODI World Cups. He has surpassed Dawlat, who held the previous record with 14 scalps in the ODI World Cup. Rashid is in third position with 11 World Cup wickets. Nabi has returned with 15 wickets in 18 ODI World Cup matches at an average of 44.13.

More records held by Nabi in ODIs

Last month, Nabi hammered the fastest ODI fifty for Afghanistan in just 24 balls against Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup. He slammed a 32-ball 65 in a crucial clash. Also, Nabi's 4/30 against the Lankan Lions in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is Afghanistan's best bowling figure in the ODI World Cup.