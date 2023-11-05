Virat Kohli gets to 1,500 runs in ODI World Cups

Sports

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:22 pm Nov 05, 202303:22 pm

Kohli has been in sublime form in the ongoing WC (Source: X/@BCCI)

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has accomplished yet another milestone as he has raced past 1,500 runs in ICC Cricket World Cups. He accomplished the milestone with his 28th run against South Africa in Match 37 of the 2023 edition in Kolkata. Kohli became just the fourth batter to reach the feat. He has been in stellar form in the ongoing event.

A look at Kohli's World Cup numbers

Kohli touched the 1,500-run mark in 34 WC matches as he averages over 53 (100s: 3, 50s: 10). Sachin Tendulkar (2,278), Ricky Ponting (1,743), and Kumar Sangakkara (1,532) are the others with this milestone. Kohli's tally of 13 fifty-plus World Cup scores is only second to that of Tendulkar (21). He has raced past 450 runs at an 80-plus average in the ongoing event.

Here are Kohli's notable WC records

Notably, Kohli is standing in his fourth ODI WC edition, having featured in the 2011, 2015, and 2019 events as well. In the 2019 competition, he became the first captain to slam five successive 50-plus scores in World Cups. The right-handed batter is also the only Indian to slam a century on his WC debut. He accomplished the milestone against Bangladesh in 2011.

Here are his overall numbers

Kohli completed 13,500 ODI runs in his recent outing against Sri Lanka. The star batter is the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, having racked up 13,550-plus runs in 289 ODIs. His average of 58-plus is the best among batters with at least 2,500 runs. His tally of 48 ODI tons is only second to Tendulkar (49). Kohli also owns 70 half-centuries in ODI cricket.