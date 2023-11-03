ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia vs England: Statistical Preview

1/10

Sports 3 min read

ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia vs England: Statistical Preview

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:06 pm Nov 03, 202301:06 pm

The Aussies have enjoyed a solid run after losing their first two fixtures (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia will fight for their fifth successive triumph as they meet arch-rivals England in Match 36 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Aussies have enjoyed a solid run after losing their first two fixtures. Meanwhile, the struggling England unit can at maximum seek a top-eight finish from here on to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Here is the statistical preview.

2/10

Here is the head-to-head record

Australia enjoy a significant lead over England in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs (87-63). The Aussies whitewashed the England team in a three-match home ODI series last year. As far as ODI WCs are concerned, Australia have six wins and just three defeats against England. The Brits defeated the Aussies by eight wickets in the semi-final of the 2019 edition.

3/10

Here are the stadium stats

Ahmedabad's colossal Narendra Modi Stadium will host the clash on November 4 (2:00pm IST). Teams batting first have won 16 of the 30 ODIs here (Average first innings score: 235). 365/2 by South Africa vs India in 2010 is the highest ODI score here. India own the highest successful chase here, 325 versus West Indies in 2002.

4/10

Warner averages over 63 in the ODI World Cup

David Warner has been Australia's main man when it comes to batting. The veteran has hammered 1,405 runs from 24 World Cup matches at an average of 63.86. He has smashed six centuries and three fifties. Among Australians, he is only behind Ricky Ponting (1,743) in terms of World Cup runs. He has hammered two centuries in the ongoing event.

5/10

Australia to miss two of their key all-rounders

Australia will be without the services of two of their key all-rounders. While Mitchell Marsh has flown back home due to personal reasons, Glenn Maxwell will miss the England clash due to concussion. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will be required to shoulder more responsibilities in the middle order. Meanwhile, Travis Head scored a remarkable hundred in his preceding outing against NZ.

6/10

Zampa has been on a roll

The lone specialist spinner in the entire Aussie squad, Adam Zampa has claimed three four-wicket hauls in the ongoing tournament. While Mitchell Starc has claimed seven scalps, Josh Hazlewood and skipper Pat Cummins own eight wickets apiece. In Maxwell and Marsh's absence, Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis will have to contribute significantly with the ball.

7/10

Malan has been England's stand-out batter

Dawid Malan is England's highest run-getter with 827 runs in ODIs this year. He owns an average of 59.07 while slamming four centuries. He is also their leading run-scorer in the 2023 World Cup with 236 runs (100: 1). Besides him, no other England batter has managed even 180 runs in the tournament. Team skipper Jos Buttler averages 17.50 in the competition.

8/10

A look at England's bowling attack

Adil Rashid is England's most successful bowler this year with 23 ODI scalps. He has claimed eight wickets in six matches in the ongoing tournament. Sam Curran and Moeen Ali have scalped 14 and 11 wickets respectively in this format in 2023. Chris Woakes with 25 wickets in the ODI World Cup is England's highest wicket-taker in the current squad.

9/10

Here are the approaching milestones

Warner can equal Rohit Sharma's tally of most ODI WC tons (7). Stoinis needs four scalps to complete 50 ODI wickets. Starc (56) can break the tie with Lasith Malinga to become the third-highest wicket-taker in WC history. Joe Root is 79 runs shy of reaching 6,500 ODI runs. Buttler needs 72 runs to touch 5,000 runs in ODIs.

10/10