Mujeeb Ur Rahman races to 100 ODI wickets: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:06 pm Nov 03, 2023

Mujeeb Ur Rahman owns a solitary fifer in ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

Afghanistan's mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has raced to 100 wickets in ODI cricket. He accomplished the massive milestone with his first wicket against the Netherlands in Match 34 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow. Mujeeb has become the fourth Afghanistan bowler to accomplish the milestone and the joint second-fastest to do so. Here are further details.

100 ODI wickets for Mujeeb

Mujeeb, who made his ODI debut in 2017, took 73 games to complete a century of ODI wickets, equalling Dawlat Zadran. Only Rashid Khan has accomplished the milestone faster among Afghanistan players (44 games). Besides Rashid (178), Zadran (115) and Mujeeb, Mohammad Nabi (157) is the only other bowler with 100-plus ODI wickets for Afghanistan. Mujeeb owns three four-fers and a fifer in ODIs.

Decoding Mujeeb's ODI stats

86 of Mujeeb's ODI wickets have come in 50 neutral ODIs at a stellar economy of over 4. The 22-year-old owns 14 wickets in 23 away (home of opposition) ODIs (ER: 4.49). At the age of 16 years and 325 days, he became the youngest player to take a five-wicket haul in ODIs. He achieved this feat, which remains intact, against Zimbabwe in 2018.

Here are his WC numbers

Mujeeb made his WC debut in the 2019 edition. He has now raced to 14 wickets in as many games at a 5-plus economy rate. Notably, the youngster also owns the second-fastest ODI fifty by an Afghanistan batter. He accomplished the milestone off just 26 balls against Pakistan earlier this year. The batter ended up scoring 64 off 37 balls in that duel.