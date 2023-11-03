ICC World Cup: Afghanistan restrict Netherlands to 179/10

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:17 pm Nov 03, 202305:17 pm

Afghanistan produced four run-outs against Netherlands (Photo credits: X/@ACBofficials)

Netherlands struggled to get going against Afghanistan in match number 34 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on Friday at the Ekana Sports City stadium in Lucknow. Afghanistan spinners and some massive miscommunication led to Netherlands's downfall. Max O'Dowd (42) and Sybrand Engelbrecht (58) were the only two batters who showed some fight as they folded for 179 in 46.3 overs. Here's more.

Netherlands lost Barresi early

Only in his second appearance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Wesley Barresi came in for Vikramjit Singh and opened the innings with Max O'Dowd. However, the veteran batter was removed in the first over by Mujeeb Ur Rahman as he trapped him right in front of the stumps. Overall, Barresi has only amassed 303 runs this year in 13 innings at 23.30.

O'Dowd and Ackermann added 69 runs

Despite the early setback, Dutch batters O'Dowd and Colin Ackermann played their shots fearlessly as the two batters added crucial 69 runs to stabilize the Netherlands innings. O'Dowd did the bulk of the scoring as Ackermann kept the scoreboard ticking. Their partnership helped Netherlands post 66/1 from the first 10 overs. Eventually, O'Dowd was dismissed via runout after a miscommunication.

100 ODI wickets for Mujeeb!

Mujeeb completed his 100th ODI wicket when he removed Barresi in the first over. He became the fourth Afghanistan bowler to complete the feat in ODI cricket. Mujeeb reached the achievement in 73 ODIs, matching the record of Dawlat Zadran. Among Afghanistan bowlers, only Rashid Khan has accomplished the milestone faster in 44 games. The spinner has scalped seven wickets in the ongoing tournament.

Engelbrecht played a crucial knock for Netherlands

While the Dutch suffered a collapse after their second wicket partnership, Engelbrecht played beautifully to bring up his second ODI fifty for Netherlands. The 35-year-old carried the Netherlands innings as he hammered six boundaries for his 86-ball 58. Playing his sixth ODI, he has raced past 200 runs for the Netherlands. He owns 221 runs at an average of 44.20.

Afghanistan spinners were superb

As mentioned, Mujeeb picked the first wicket of the day followed by some brilliant blowing from Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmed, and Rashid. Nabi finished with 3/28 from his 9.3 overs, scalping the crucial wickets of Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, and Paul van Meekeren. Noor claimed 2/31 from his nine overs, removing Saquib Zulfiqar and Roelof van der Merwe.

Netherlands clocked this unwanted run-out record

Four of the top-five Netherlands batters suffered dismissals via run-out, which as per Cricket.com is the most in an ODI innings. The likes of O'Dowd, Ackermann, Scott Edwards, and Engelbrecht were dismissed via run-outs. O'Dowd, Ackermann, and Engelbrecht were all well set on a tricky pitch. Overall, Netherlands suffered nine dismissals through run-outs in this World Cup, the most by any team.